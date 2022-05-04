Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 6:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.