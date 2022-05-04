Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 6:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
There is one question I have continually been asked from readers: "Is this the windiest April on record?"
Today more a more active weather pattern returns to the area. Showers and storms will blanket eastern Oklahoma with the potential for a few st…
Today our potential for severe weather remains high, but the probability is still in question. A system will move into the state this afternoo…
There is one unique feature meteorologists will look that help drive major severe weather outbreaks in the state — the dry line. But what is it exactly? That was one question from a reader.
There is a chance for showers and storms today, so make sure to plan accordingly. The risk for severe weather remains to our west, but we will…
The first few minutes of a spring rain shower will fill the air with an earthy, almost damp smell that is as distinctive as the scientific name it is given: "petrichor."
Today will be another nice one as we round out the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected to start the day, with gradually building clouds l…
Showers and storms clear out today as the cold front moves to the southeast and out of Oklahoma. In its wake we are left with gradually cleari…
Another day, another wind advisory for eastern Oklahoma.