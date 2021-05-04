Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 9:42 PM CDT until TUE 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
