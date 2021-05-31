Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.