 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News