The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. How …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tod…
We're already seeing showers and thunderstorms this morning, but more activity is expected in the afternoon as a cold front works over us. A c…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloud…