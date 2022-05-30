The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
What was unique about this event was its longevity with rounds of rainfall.
It's a term most Oklahomans have heard. Possibly less familiar is how it forms and whether it is actually something that can be forecasted.
The south wind continues again today with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and partly cloudy skies will persist.
The heavier rainfall backed off by Tuesday evening, but with another inch of rain through the next day, Tulsa saw a total of 3.84 inches by late Wednesday afternoon.
More rain is in the forecast for today. Highs will remain in the 60s, so it will be cool. Showers and storms will be off-and-on all day and in…
More showers are expected again today. Temperatures are going to be chilly again as well. Highs will only reach into the low 60s.
The rain will finally exit the state today. While we start off with a few lingering showers and cloud coverage, it won't last too long. Shower…
Winds will pick back up today out of the south with gusts up to 30 and 35 mph at times. Partly sunny skies are expected and temperatures will …
Today will be warm and sunny - a nice little break from what we have seen this week. We will start with temperatures in the 50s. By the aftern…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures a…