Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.