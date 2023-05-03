It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
