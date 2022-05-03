 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

