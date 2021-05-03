The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
