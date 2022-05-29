Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.