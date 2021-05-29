 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 9:40 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

