Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.