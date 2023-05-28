Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
