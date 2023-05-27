The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
