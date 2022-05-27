 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Local Weather

