 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News