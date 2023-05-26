Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
We're already seeing showers and thunderstorms this morning, but more activity is expected in the afternoon as a cold front works over us. A c…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Hig…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area…