Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Local Weather

As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn't pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.

