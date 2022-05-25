Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from TUE 11:09 PM CDT until THU 5:38 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

Is Tornado Alley shifting? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.

