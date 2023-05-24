Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
We're already seeing showers and thunderstorms this morning, but more activity is expected in the afternoon as a cold front works over us. A c…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Hig…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…