Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.