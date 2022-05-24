Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 9:22 PM CDT until TUE 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.