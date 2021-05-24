The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 66 degrees is today's lo…
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered shower…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tulsa. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Plan on a rai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Scattered shower…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67…