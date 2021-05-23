The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
