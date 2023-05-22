The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
