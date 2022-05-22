 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Is Tornado Alley shifting? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.

