Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.