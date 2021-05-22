 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

