Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
We're already seeing showers and thunderstorms this morning, but more activity is expected in the afternoon as a cold front works over us. A c…
Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. T…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance of rain in the foreca…