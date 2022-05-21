 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

