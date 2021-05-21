Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.