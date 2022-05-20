 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

