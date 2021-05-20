Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
