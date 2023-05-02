Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
