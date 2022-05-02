Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
