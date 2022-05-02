 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sunday Q&A: The dry line explained

Sunday Q&A: The dry line explained

There is one unique feature meteorologists will look that help drive major severe weather outbreaks in the state — the dry line. But what is it exactly? That was one question from a reader.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert