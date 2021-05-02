Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.