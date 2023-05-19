Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.