Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance of rain in the foreca…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is a 5…
Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sun…