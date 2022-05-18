Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today will be warm and dry once again. There will be a few passing clouds and highs are expected to climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s …
Today we see a change in our forecast pattern. That ridge of high pressure starts to move east and the chance for showers and storms increases…
This past week, I visited Grove Public Schools and had the pleasure of talking to the sixth-grade classes about Oklahoma weather. The students were very polite and very bright. One student asked me a question that I loved answering and wanted to pass along to you, the readers of the Tulsa World.
Saturday will be another warm one, despite the fact that a cold front moved through last night. We will see highs above average, in the mid-to…
Today our temperatures will spike into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day, followed by an increase in cloud cov…
Kirsten Lang's weather forecast for the PGA Championship's third and final practice round at Southern Hills.
It is a warm start to our week. Temperatures today will be in the upper-80s and low-90s across the state. There is a slight chance for a few p…
Showers and storms are in the area this morning. We may see a few embedded thunderstorms as well. Storms will linger for the first half of the…
As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.
Temperatures have been warmer than average this week.