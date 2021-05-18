Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tulsa. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.