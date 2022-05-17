The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
