Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 64 degrees is today's lo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degr…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
This evening in Tulsa: Mainly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to…