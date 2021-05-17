Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.