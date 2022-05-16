The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
This past week, I visited Grove Public Schools and had the pleasure of talking to the sixth-grade classes about Oklahoma weather. The students were very polite and very bright. One student asked me a question that I loved answering and wanted to pass along to you, the readers of the Tulsa World.
