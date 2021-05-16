Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.