Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's looking like a wet Thursday and Thursday night in the area with multiple rounds of showers and storms expected. Damaging wind, hail, and …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is a 5…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance of rain in the foreca…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house with…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…