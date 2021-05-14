 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

