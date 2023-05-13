The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
