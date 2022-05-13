Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
