Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
The largest of them spanned over 21 miles on Wednesday evening from Maud in Pottawatomie County to Seminole in Seminole County. That tornado has been rated EF2.
Temperatures have been warmer than average this week.
Another day of hot, humid, but windy weather is ahead of us for Wednesday. Highs will reach back into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies a…
Flooded roads may still be preventing vehicles from being able to travel in some areas of Muskogee. Flood warnings are in effect in the Tulsa area through 3 p.m.
Temperatures are forecasted to hit 90 degrees once again today. Winds remain strong from the south around 15 mph, and with high pressure in pl…
Temperatures today will be just a touch warmer. We will see highs climb into the low 80s with lots of sunshine. Winds will be out of the east …
So, that orange hue was actually produced by the same process that causes sunsets. Sunsets and sunrises happen because of the light passing through the Earth’s atmosphere.
Another day, another wind advisory for eastern Oklahoma.
We have a beautiful day on tap for Mother's Day. Mostly sunny skies will persist through the afternoon with a south breeze and highs will warm…
The showers and storms will move out of the state today and leave us with a quiet weather pattern for the next few days.