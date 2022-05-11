Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flooded roads may still be preventing vehicles from being able to travel in some areas of Muskogee. Flood warnings are in effect in the Tulsa area through 3 p.m.
The largest of them spanned over 21 miles on Wednesday evening from Maud in Pottawatomie County to Seminole in Seminole County. That tornado has been rated EF2.
It will rain off-and-on again this morning, but will clear this afternoon as the cold front passes. While temperatures will be in the 50s to s…
Temperatures are forecasted to hit 90 degrees once again today. Winds remain strong from the south around 15 mph, and with high pressure in pl…
So, that orange hue was actually produced by the same process that causes sunsets. Sunsets and sunrises happen because of the light passing through the Earth’s atmosphere.
Temperatures today will be just a touch warmer. We will see highs climb into the low 80s with lots of sunshine. Winds will be out of the east …
Another day, another wind advisory for eastern Oklahoma.
We have a beautiful day on tap for Mother's Day. Mostly sunny skies will persist through the afternoon with a south breeze and highs will warm…
The showers and storms will move out of the state today and leave us with a quiet weather pattern for the next few days.
We will see near record high temperatures this afternoon with a forecasted high of 91 degrees. The previously set record was 93 degrees back i…