Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
