The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy…