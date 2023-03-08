Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from TUE 9:36 PM CST until WED 12:45 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
