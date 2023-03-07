Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.