Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.